offers nearly unlimited creative possibilities Build castles animals space ships or design postcards and figures - anything is possible This box contains about 1000 pieces cards for decorating and design a background instructions and equipment. means natural crafting The colorful play corn is made from 100 percent organic materials and food coloring. Therefore it is biodegradable and not harmful to the environment. With water and your imagination only you can build real works of art - there are no limits. While other craft sets contain adhesives and sharp or hard parts or paper on which little children can easily cut the soft skin of their hands is the perfect alternative With a little water the pieces can be glued together - no glue necessary 500 pre-cut card board knife sponge instructions. is made from corn as a yearly renewing resource which is organically grown for the production and is also biodegradable. inspires children and grown-up to explore and challenge their own creative potential and is fun and engaging at the same time. Features . Just wet pieces with your fingers to form them and stick them together. helps developing motor skills creativity and the general development of the child. is an educational value and a natural product that protects the environment. Set includes - plastic knife damp cloth design specifications. Produced in Germany. Dimension - 12 L x 5 W x 12 H in.. Item Weight - 1.5 lbs.