Ingredients

Water, Beef, Catsup (Tomato Puree [Tomato Paste, Water], Corn Sweetener [High Fructose Corn Syrup, Corn Syrup], Vinegar, Salt, Seasoning [Spices, Salt, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder], Dehydrated Onions), Beef Heart Meat, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cracker Meal (Wheat Flour), Vinegar, Modified Food Starch, Flour, Lemons, Caramel Coloring, Spices, Salt, Dehydrated Onions.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

