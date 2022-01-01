Worthmore Mock Turtle Soup Perspective: front
Worthmore Mock Turtle Soup

19.5 ozUPC: 0001118700102
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (228 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6.15%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol80mg26.67%
Sodium610mg25.42%
Total Carbohydrate14g4.67%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar6g
Protein13g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron5mg27.78%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
Ingredients
Water, Beef, Catsup (Tomato Puree [Tomato Paste, Water], Corn Sweetener [High Fructose Corn Syrup, Corn Syrup], Vinegar, Salt, Seasoning [Spices, Salt, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder], Dehydrated Onions), Beef Heart Meat, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cracker Meal (Wheat Flour), Vinegar, Modified Food Starch, Flour, Lemons, Caramel Coloring, Spices, Salt, Dehydrated Onions.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

