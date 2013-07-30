Hover to Zoom
WOWBUTTER Creamy Peanut Free Soy Butter Spread
17.6 ozUPC: 0077394820100
Product Details
- 100% peanut & nut free
- Made in a 100% peanut, nut, gluten, dairy, and egg free facility
- Safe for school lunch stickers included on jar
- 7g complete protein per serving
- 1100mg omega-3 per serving
- Creamy
- Kosher
- Gluten free
- Non-GMO verified
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4.35%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar4g
Protein7g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium300mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Toasted Soy, Pressed Soy Oil, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil (Sustainable), Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More