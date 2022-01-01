Hover to Zoom
Wrebbit Big Ben 3D Puzzle
890 pcUPC: 0066554102002
One of the most loved models from our first generation of 3D puzzles, Big Ben is back bigger than ever with the addition of the Houses of Parliament. Big Ben comes with 890 foam-backed puzzle pieces and is a great set for anyone over the age of 12. When completed, Big Ben 3D puzzle will stand 18.9 x 10.63 x 28.74.