Imagine building your own 3D Christmas Village consisting of 5 beautiful wintery buildings. This 116-piece 3D Panel Puzzle is a fun and easy activity for the whole family that will put everyone in the holiday spirit right from the start! Once your project is finished, your stunning accomplishment can be proudly displayed under the Christmas tree, on the fireplace mantel, or elsewhere to complement your Christmas decor. And once the seasonal festivities are over, the puzzle can be disassembled and stored tidily back in its box, ready to create new cherishable memories the next holiday season. With stunning graphics and illustrations, it will surely make quite an impression with friends and family members during the Holidays.

The five buildings include: