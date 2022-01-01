One of the world's most famous iconic structures, the Eiffel Tower is now available as 3D puzzle set. The Eiffel Tower located in Paris, France is one of the world's most-visited monuments. The Eiffel Tower 3D Puzzle set includes 816 foam-backed puzzle pieces. When the set is completed, the Eiffel Tower stands 40 inches tall and 15 inches by 15 inches. This puzzle set is great for ages 12 and up.