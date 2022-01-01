One of America's most famous icons, The Empire State Building was built in the 1930s in just 410 days. Standing 1,453ft (443 m) high, it was the first building with more than 100 floors and 73 elevators. Relive the building experience with our 975 puzzle pieces, 41 in (104 cm) 3D puzzle. The Empire State Building puzzle set comes with 975 foam-backed puzzle pieces and is great for ages 12 and up.

Assembled Dimensions:13.39 Inch x 8.27 Inch x 40.94 Inch