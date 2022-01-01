Going through a brick wall or using Floo Powder to access Diagon Alley isn't necessary anymore. This 450-piece 3D puzzle gives muggles full access to a hidden side of London. Discover a unique range of mythical shops where young wizards find their school supplies and more. Whether it's for a wand at Ollivanders, books at Flourish & Blotts, or simply for fun at Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, you're sure to find what you're looking for!

Assembled Dimensions: 21.75 Inch x 7.75 Inch x 8.5 Inch