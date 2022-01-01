Hover to Zoom
Wrebbit Harry Potter Collection Hogwarts Express 3D Puzzle
460 pcUPC: 0066554101009
Come on, step right this way! Get on board the Hogwarts Express for a magical journey to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Build this 460-piece 3D puzzle version of the iconic steam engine and embark on a voyage full of surprises! Assembled puzzle measures approximately 24.75 x 3.5 x 5.25 inches.