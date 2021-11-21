The magic is at your fingertips! Bring to life your favorite School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with Hogwarts - Great Hall, an 850-piece 3D puzzle from Wrebbit 3D. You'll find many well-known locations from Harry Potter like the Great Hall, the Headmaster's office and many more. Combine the 2 puzzles from this unique Harry Potter Hogwarts Collection (Great Hall and Astronomy Tower) and get a 3D puzzle of Hogwarts Castle of 1725 pieces.

Assembled Dimensions: 19.75 Inch x 15.25 Inch x 18.5 Inch