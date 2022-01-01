Founded in 382 B.C., Ollivander's is a famous family owned wand shop widely acknowledged to be the best wand makers in Great Britain. Don't be put off by the huge selection, the right wand will choose you! And for the finest writing implements, quills, & parchment for your studies at Hogwarts, Scribbulus is the place to go! This 295-piece 3D puzzle is an essential part of the Diagon Alley Collection, which all Harry Potter fans like you will want to collect to create their own alleyway, two shops at a time. Assembled puzzle measures approximately 8.75 x 5 x 10.25 inches.