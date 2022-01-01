Famous architectural work of the 20th century, Sydney Opera House (a renowned place of performing arts in Australia) in a 3D puzzle format will charm the fans with its unique and original design (veils and shell forms). The famous Sydney Opera House puzzle set comes with 925 foam-backed puzzle pieces and is great for ages 12 and up. When completed, the puzzle dimensions are 22.24 Inch x 17.22 Inch x 8.76 Inch.