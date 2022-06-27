Wrigley's Doublemint Bulk Chewing Gum Value Pack
You can never have too many friends, and it's easy to make even more friends when you have Doublemint gum. Chewing this classic mint flavor gum makes it easy to keep your cool, and when you share a stick, well that's the basis for a whole new friendship. So get out there and go for it. Chew a stick of Doublemint gum and Double Your Pleasure, Double Your Fun.
- Package includes Doublemint gum multipack (3 packs of gum total)
- Enjoy the unique, minty flavor of Doublemint chewing gum that you can't get anywhere else
- Each pack contains easy-to-share, individually wrapped sticks of gum
- Wrigley's Doublemint gum, the original classic mint gum since 1914, has become one of the world's best-selling chewing gums
- Double Your Pleasure, Double Your Fun with Wrigley's Doublemint gum
Made of: Sugar, Gum Base, Dextrose, Corn Syrup; Less Than 2% of: Natural and Artificial Flavors, Glycerol, Aspartame, Soy Lecithin, Acesulfame K, BHT (To Maintain Freshness)
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
