Wrigley's Doublemint Bulk Chewing Gum Value Pack

3 pk / 15 ctUPC: 0002200010996
Product Details

You can never have too many friends, and it's easy to make even more friends when you have Doublemint gum. Chewing this classic mint flavor gum makes it easy to keep your cool, and when you share a stick, well that's the basis for a whole new friendship. So get out there and go for it. Chew a stick of Doublemint gum and Double Your Pleasure, Double Your Fun.

  • Package includes Doublemint gum multipack (3 packs of gum total)
  • Enjoy the unique, minty flavor of Doublemint chewing gum that you can't get anywhere else
  • Each pack contains easy-to-share, individually wrapped sticks of gum
  • Wrigley's Doublemint gum, the original classic mint gum since 1914, has become one of the world's best-selling chewing gums
  • Double Your Pleasure, Double Your Fun with Wrigley's Doublemint gum

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1stick (2.7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made of: Sugar, Gum Base, Dextrose, Corn Syrup; Less Than 2% of: Natural and Artificial Flavors, Glycerol, Aspartame, Soy Lecithin, Acesulfame K, BHT (To Maintain Freshness)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
