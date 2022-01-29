Hover to Zoom
Wrigley's Doublemint Chewing Gum
15 ctUPC: 0002200000666
Purchase Options
Located in FUEL CENTER
Product Details
You can never have too many friends, and it's easy to make even more friends when you have Doublemint gum. Chewing this classic mint flavor gum makes it easy to keep your cool, and when you share a stick, well that's the basis for a whole new friendship. So get out there and go for it. Chew a stick of Doublemint gum and double your pleasure, double your fun.
- Enjoy the unique, minty flavor
- Easy-to-share, individually wrapped sticks of gum
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1stick (2.7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More