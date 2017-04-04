Now kids can take home the excitement of the WWE and its ultimate badge of honor - the WWE Winged Eagle Championship! This trophy item comes with authentic styling, sleek metallic medallions, a leather-like belt and a one-time adjustable feature to fit around the waist of any child eight years or older! Each regal championship in the assortment is designed to resemble the ones worn and proudly flaunted by your favorite WWE Superstars. Choose from a wide variety of other titles such as: WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WWE United States Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship and WWE NXT Championship! Kids will love wearing the championships that celebrate the top Superstars and honor their distinction as the very best. Strap on the large victory championship and feel like a WWE Superstar. Wave it around or fling it over your shoulders like the Superstars do in the ring and feel the thrills and power of being the best! Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary.