Features. This cool SpyX Lite Hand spy toy straps lights right onto your junior spys hand.. The Elastic strap fits nicely around the wrist while the four LED lights strap around the four fingers.. The lights light up right at your fingertips.. Let your spy use this cool new toy to see better in the dark or distract the enemy just by using their hand. Your little spy can use this toy on all of their missions and is SUPER fun when two or more are used at the same time. SpyX provides junior agents with all of the gadgets and gear needed to spy like a pro. Playing spy is a fun way for kids to use their imagination while learning valuable skills through role play.. This Lite Hand is best for ages .. Collect all SpyX toys for the ultimate spy play experience.