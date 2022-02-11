Welcome to a world transformed: U.S.A. and Russia stand at the brink of war. Proxy wars have waged for decades, generating experienced displaced combat veterans. These Specialists use their skills to shape the future worth fighting for.

Battle through changing battlegrounds; Battlefield 2042 introduces 7 vast maps for up to 128 players. From Seoul’s cities to Egypt’s deserts, every map offers a unique experience based on the natural environment. Based on Battlefield's four Classes, Specialists have one unique Specialty and Trait – but the rest of the loadout is fully customizable.