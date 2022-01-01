OWN THE SHOW Experience faster, deeper and more intense moment-to-moment match action on the field, with a variety of game modes for all you rookie players and returning seasoned vets. A host of all-new features gives you complete control:

For the first time take your Ball Player from Road to the Show and use him in other game modes. Now your Ball Player can be a 2-way star!

Enjoy updates to Franchise and March to October modes which empower you to better make decisions for the future of your club.

In Diamond Dynasty we have streamlined programs to provide you clearer goals and more rewards based on how you play the game.

New to MLB The Show this year is gameplay styles along-side new gameplay onboarding tutorials to help new users learn the game.

Casual: An easier, fun, pick-up and play experience with an emphasis on learning the game.

Simulation: Authentic MLB experience that plays true to player and team ratings.

Competitive: User stick skills reign supreme. Our online H2H default

Face your friends on PS4™, PS5™ or Xbox Systems with cross-platform play*

Play as all-new Legends.