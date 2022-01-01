Hover to Zoom
XBox One The Show 21 Video Game
1 ctUPC: 0069605522934
Product Details
OWN THE SHOW Experience faster, deeper and more intense moment-to-moment match action on the field, with a variety of game modes for all you rookie players and returning seasoned vets. A host of all-new features gives you complete control:
- For the first time take your Ball Player from Road to the Show and use him in other game modes. Now your Ball Player can be a 2-way star!
- Enjoy updates to Franchise and March to October modes which empower you to better make decisions for the future of your club.
- In Diamond Dynasty we have streamlined programs to provide you clearer goals and more rewards based on how you play the game.
- New to MLB The Show this year is gameplay styles along-side new gameplay onboarding tutorials to help new users learn the game.
- Casual: An easier, fun, pick-up and play experience with an emphasis on learning the game.
- Simulation: Authentic MLB experience that plays true to player and team ratings.
- Competitive: User stick skills reign supreme. Our online H2H default
- Face your friends on PS4™, PS5™ or Xbox Systems with cross-platform play*
- Play as all-new Legends.