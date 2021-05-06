Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay. Stay on target with a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case. Seamlessly capture and share content such as screenshots, recordings, and more with the new Share button. Use the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games.

New hybrid D-pad for accurate, yet familiar input.

Make the controller your own by customizing button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app.

Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.

Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on supported consoles, Windows 10 PCs, Android phones, and tablets. iOS support coming in the future.