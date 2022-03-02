Game loud and clear with the Xbox Wireless Headset and surround yourself with spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X. Auto-mute and voice isolation reduce background noise and allow for crystal-clear chat. The flexible, lightweight design with an adjustable headband makes for a more comfortable experience during extended play sessions while rotating earcup dials provide a quick and intuitive way to adjust volume and game/chat balance. Fine-tune your headset with the Xbox Accessories app for a customized audio experience. Pair directly to your console with Xbox Wireless radio without the need for dongles, cables, or a base station, and connect to your mobile device with Bluetooth® for on-the-go music or chat. Enjoy up to 15 hours of battery life with the internal, rechargeable battery.