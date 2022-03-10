Hover to Zoom
Xlear Dental Defense Mints Natural Cinnamon
1200 MintsUPC: 0070059600163
Purchase Options
Product Details
Spry Dental Defense System®
Improving Oral Health
Clinical studies have shown that the use of xylitol may reduce the risk of tooth decay. Ask your dentist and hygienist about the amazing benefits of xylitol and how using Spry mints throughout the day can improve overall oral health.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1200.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1.2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Xylitol , Calcium Lactate , Magnesium Stearate , Gum Arabic , Natural Flavors ( Cinnamon Oil ) , Carnauba Wax
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More