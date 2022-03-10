Xlear Sinus Care Solution Packets Perspective: front
Xlear Sinus Care Solution Packets

20 ctUPC: 0070059600004
Product Details

SINUS CARE SOLUTION combines the traditional nasal and sinus cleaners of sea salt and sodium bicarbonate with the amazing health benefits of all-natural xylitol. Xylitol has been clinically proven to help the body's natural defense system wash away pollutants, irritants, and other airborne contaminants while soothing and moisturizing nasal passages.

Helps cleanse sinus and nasal passages. Soothes nasal and sinus discomfort. Also recommended for seasonal sinus issues.

Why Xlear With Xylitol?

  • Recommended by ENT's, allergists, pediatricians, and other healthcare professionals worldwide
  • Promotes sinus health
  • Gently cleanses, soothes, and moisturizes
  • Washes away pollutants, irritants, and airborne contaminants
  • Hydrates to alleviate dry air
  • Patented formula with Xylitol

XLEAR - The Xylitol Experts

  • All Natural
  • For Complete Sinus Care
  • Drug-Free
  • Made with Xylitol
  • 20 Refill Packets

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol , Celtic Sea Salt , Sodium Bicarbonate

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
