SINUS CARE SOLUTION combines the traditional nasal and sinus cleaners of sea salt and sodium bicarbonate with the amazing health benefits of all-natural xylitol. Xylitol has been clinically proven to help the body's natural defense system wash away pollutants, irritants, and other airborne contaminants while soothing and moisturizing nasal passages.

Helps cleanse sinus and nasal passages. Soothes nasal and sinus discomfort. Also recommended for seasonal sinus issues.

Why Xlear With Xylitol?

Recommended by ENT's, allergists, pediatricians, and other healthcare professionals worldwide

Promotes sinus health

Gently cleanses, soothes, and moisturizes

Washes away pollutants, irritants, and airborne contaminants

Hydrates to alleviate dry air

Patented formula with Xylitol

XLEAR - The Xylitol Experts