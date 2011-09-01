Xlear Spry Dental Defense Gum Fresh Fruit Perspective: front
Xlear Spry Dental Defense Gum Fresh Fruit

600 PiecesUPC: 0070059600023
Product Details

Maintaining Oral Health

Frequent eating of foods high in sugars and starches can promote tooth decay. Clinical studies have shown that incorporating 8 to 10 grams of xylitol, found in out xylitol-rich products, into your daily oral health routine may reduce the risk of tooth decay and improve oral health.

A Complete Product Line

Spry Gum with xylitol is part of the Spry Dental Defense System. Other xylitol-rich products include mints, toothpaste, oral rinse, tooth gel and dry mouth spray.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
600.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1.7
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.72g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Lemon Oil , Orange Oil ( Natural Flavor ) , Artificial Banana Flavor , Artificial Pineapple Flavor , , Vegetable Glycerin ( Humectant ) , Gum Arabic ( Texturizer ) , Non-GMO , Soy Lecithin ( Emulsifier ) and Beeswax ( Glazing Agent ) . Non-GMO , Gluten Free .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

