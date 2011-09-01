Xlear Spry Dental Defense Gum Fresh Fruit
Product Details
Maintaining Oral Health
Frequent eating of foods high in sugars and starches can promote tooth decay. Clinical studies have shown that incorporating 8 to 10 grams of xylitol, found in out xylitol-rich products, into your daily oral health routine may reduce the risk of tooth decay and improve oral health.
A Complete Product Line
Spry Gum with xylitol is part of the Spry Dental Defense System. Other xylitol-rich products include mints, toothpaste, oral rinse, tooth gel and dry mouth spray.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Lemon Oil , Orange Oil ( Natural Flavor ) , Artificial Banana Flavor , Artificial Pineapple Flavor , , Vegetable Glycerin ( Humectant ) , Gum Arabic ( Texturizer ) , Non-GMO , Soy Lecithin ( Emulsifier ) and Beeswax ( Glazing Agent ) . Non-GMO , Gluten Free .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More