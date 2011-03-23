Xlear Spry Dental Defense Mints Berry Blast Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Xlear Spry Dental Defense Mints Berry Blast

240 CTUPC: 0070059600008
Purchase Options

Product Details

Spry Dental Defense System®

Maintaining Oral Health

Clinical studies have shown that incorporation of 8 to 10 grams of xylitol, found in our xylitol-rich products, into your daily routine may reduce the risk of tooth decay, inhibit the formation of plaque, and improve overall oral health.

  • Sugar Free
  • Sweetened with 100% Xylitol
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten Free
  • Dentist Recommended

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
240.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1.2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol , Calcium Lactate , Magnesium Stearate , Gum Arabic , Natural Raspberry Essence , and , Natural Blackberry Essence , Beeswax ( Glazing Agent )

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More