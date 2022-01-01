Hello, fellow safe sex lover! Fancy some ribbed and dotted, barely there sustainable rubber condoms? At XO!, we make the kind of 'barenaked' (pun absolutely intended) condoms you, your partner and the planet deserve: plant-based, natural and ridiculously comfortable. Our Hi-Sensation condoms are no exception, offering protection you can really rely on, with an almost-naked feel. We use fairly-traded latex that's naturally sourced from rubber trees, skip the animal byproducts and offset the CO2 emissions from production. The result? A condom with so clean, you can get as dirty as you please. (Yes the joke is bad - but these are so good you won't care!)