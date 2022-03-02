Hover to Zoom
Yehuda Gluten Free Matzo-Style Squares
10.5 ozUPC: 0007349013187
Yahuda Gluten Free Matzo-Style Squares are perfect for those who desire gluten free products during Passover and all year round. All products bearing the Yehuda name are always made to perfection and this item is no exception.
- May be used for Passover and year round
- Not a replacement for matzo at the Seder
- Kosher
- Imported from Israel
- Gluten free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1matzo (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber0.5g1.79%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tapioca Starch, Water, Potato Starch, Potato Flakes, Palm Oil, Honey, Egg Yolks, Natural Vinegar, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
