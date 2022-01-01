Hover to Zoom
Yehuda Sweet Gefilte Fish
24 ozUPC: 0007349015292
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Produced from the finest ingredients and freshest fish in order to bring a healthy and flavorful delicacy to your table. Savor the taste during the holidays or any time year round.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (51 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Protein3g
Vitamin D1.1Number of International Units6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
of Gefilte Fish & Broth: Water, Fish, (Carp, Silver Carp), Sugar, Onions, Carrots, Matzo Meal, Salt, Potato Starch, Powdered Egg Whites, Pepper, Carageenan
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More