Yehuda Tehina Sauce
11 OzUPC: 0008468517007
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories85
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron2.6mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Tehina (Sesame Seed Paste), Sunflower Oil, Chickpeas, Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More