At Yellow Tail we believe in fun. Our mission is to make great tasting wine that is easy to enjoy. We don't get mixed up in complicated wine speak. Rather, our wine is meant to bring people together with great taste and consistent quality. Share it with friends, family, and loved ones; it's great for any occasion. We're proud to have graced the glasses of millions of wine drinkers. One 1.5 L wine bottle of [ yellow tail ] Big Bold Red. Red wine with bold flavors of raspberry, strawberry and a touch of vanilla. Easy to drink, well-balanced wine with notes of lush dark fruits and spice. Serve this bold and flavorful red wine slightly chilled for the best flavor display.