At Yellow Tail we believe in fun. Our mission is to make great tasting wine that is easy to enjoy. We don't get mixed up in complicated wine speak. Rather, our wine is meant to bring people together with great taste and consistent quality. Share it with friends, family, and loved ones; it's great for any occasion. We're proud to have graced the glasses of millions of wine drinkers. One 1.5 L wine bottle of [ yellow tail ] Cabernet Sauvignon. Red wine with vibrant flavors of juicy blackcurrants, sweet mocha and spice. Easy to drink, full bodied flavorful wine with notes of raspberry, plum and blackberry. Serve this silky red wine at room temperature for the best flavor display[ yellow tail ] wine brings brightness and cheer to any occasion or gathering.