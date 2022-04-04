At Yellow Tail we believe in fun. Our mission is to make great tasting wine that is easy to enjoy. We don't get mixed up in complicated wine speak. Rather, our wine is meant to bring people together with great taste and consistent quality. Share it with friends, family, and loved ones; it's great for any occasion. We're proud to have graced the glasses of millions of wine drinkers. One 750 ml wine bottle of [ yellow tail ] Chardonnay. Refreshing white wine with vibrant flavors of peach and melon. Easy to drink, full bodied wine with notes of citrus and a hint of vanilla. Serve this flavorful white wine chilled for the best flavor display[ yellow tail ] wine brings brightness and cheer to any occasion or gathering.