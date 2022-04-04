Yellow Tail® Chardonnay South Eastern Australia White Wine Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Yellow Tail® Chardonnay South Eastern Australia White Wine Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Yellow Tail® Chardonnay South Eastern Australia White Wine Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Yellow Tail® Chardonnay South Eastern Australia White Wine

1.5 LUPC: 0003125900893
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 1

Product Details

At Yellow Tail we believe in fun. Our mission is to make great tasting wine that is easy to enjoy. We don't get mixed up in complicated wine speak. Rather, our wine is meant to bring people together with great taste and consistent quality. Share it with friends, family, and loved ones; it's great for any occasion. We're proud to have graced the glasses of millions of wine drinkers. One 1.5 L wine bottle of [ yellow tail ] Chardonnay. Refreshing white wine with vibrant flavors of peach and melon. Easy to drink, full bodied wine with notes of citrus and a hint of vanilla. Serve this flavorful white wine chilled for the best flavor display[ yellow tail ] wine brings brightness and cheer to any occasion or gathering.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories123
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7mg
Total Carbohydrate3.2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1.4g
Protein0.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% , from : Chardonnay Grapes

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More