Yellow Tail® Pinot Grigio South Eastern Australia White Wine

1.5 LUPC: 0003125900972
At Yellow Tail we believe in fun. Our mission is to make great tasting wine that is easy to enjoy. We don't get mixed up in complicated wine speak. Rather, our wine is meant to bring people together with great taste and consistent quality. Share it with friends, family, and loved ones; it's great for any occasion. We're proud to have graced the glasses of millions of wine drinkers. One 1.5 L wine bottle of [ yellow tail ] Pinot GrigioWhite wine with fresh, zesty flavors of red apple, pear and passionfruit. Easy to drink, light bodied zesty wine with notes of tropical fruit. Serve this crisp wine chilled for the best flavor display[ yellow tail ] wine brings brightness and cheer to any occasion or gathering.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120.54
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7.35mg
Total Carbohydrate3.82g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1.41g
Protein0.1g
Calcium0mg1.02%
Iron0mg2.21%
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pinot Grigio .

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

