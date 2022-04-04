At Yellow Tail we believe in fun. Our mission is to make great tasting wine that is easy to enjoy. We don't get mixed up in complicated wine speak. Rather, our wine is meant to bring people together with great taste and consistent quality. Share it with friends, family, and loved ones; it's great for any occasion. We're proud to have graced the glasses of millions of wine drinkers. Yellow Tail Shiraz is a youthful and vibrant red wine. Soft and juicy on the palate, flavors of ripe cherries and blackberries provide for a long and delicious finish giving great structure and a nice weight. Concentrated red berry fruit is complemented by subtle licorice, sweet blueberry, and subtle spice notes derived from the oak. We recommend pairing this full-bodied Shiraz with full-bodied dishes, pair the dark fruit flavors with the salty finger foods like olives, or enjoy with gamier meats, especially grilled or roasted lamb.[ yellow tail ] is a top 5 wine brand with 4 varietal leaders.