Yogi Cold Season Caffeine Free Tea Bags
16 ctUPC: 0007695045009
Experience the Warming Goodness of Cold Season
We blend warming herbs traditionally used in Ayurveda - Ginger, Cardamom, Cinnamon and Clove - with Licorice and Eucalyptus to help support respiratory function. With Orange peel, Peppermint and Tulsi, a steaming cup of Cold Season tea is a delicious way to help keep your internal fire blazing.
- Supports The Body During The Cold Weather Season
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- USDA Organic
- Vegan
- Kosher