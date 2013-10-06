Hover to Zoom
Yogi Egyptian Licorice Mint Caffeine Free Tea Bags
16 ctUPC: 0007695041527
Revel in the Majestic Taste of Egyptian Licorice Mint
Treasuredby the great kings of Egypt for its natural sweetness and soothing properties, licorice has been used in many herbal traditions. We add Peppermint and warming spices for a unique and refreshing blend. Enjoy a delicious cup of Egyptian Licorice Mint tea any time of day.
- FLAVOR: Yogi Egyptian Licorice Mint tea combines rich Licorice Root with refreshing Peppermint, Cinnamon, and Ginger in this naturally spicy-sweet blend.
- BENEFITS: Licorice Root, traditionally used for its soothing properties; combines with warming Ayurvedic spices in this comforting blend.
- ORGANIC: USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified.
- CONTENTS: Caffeine-free, Vegan, Kosher, Gluten-free, No Artificial Flavors or Sweeteners, and individually packaged with compostable bags.