Yogi Calming tea is a soothing blend that combines Chamomile, traditionally used by herbalists to help ease the mind and relax the body; with Lemongrass and Gotu Kola. Lavender Flower and Licorice add a pleasant, naturally sweet flavor. Relax with a delicious cup of Yogi Calming tea—and discover a natural way to find calm, any time of day.*

CONTENTS: Caffeine-free, Vegan, Kosher, Gluten-free, No Artificial Flavors or Sweeteners, and individually packaged in compostable tea bags.

FLAVOR: Yogi Calming tea combines Chamomile and Lavender with Licorice and Fennel for a naturally sweet and floral blend.

ORGANIC: USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified.

BENEFITS: Comforting Chamomile combines with soothing Lavender and Gotu Kola to help ease the mind and promote relaxation.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.