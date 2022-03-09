Yogi Organic Roasted Dandelion Spice Caffeine Free Detox Tea Bags Perspective: front
Yogi Organic Roasted Dandelion Spice Caffeine Free Detox Tea Bags Perspective: back
Yogi Organic Roasted Dandelion Spice Caffeine Free Detox Tea Bags Perspective: left
Yogi Organic Roasted Dandelion Spice Caffeine Free Detox Tea Bags Perspective: right
Yogi Organic Roasted Dandelion Spice Caffeine Free Detox Tea Bags

16 ctUPC: 0007695020471
Product Details

Yogi Roasted Dandelion Spice DeTox tea blends roasted dandelion and dandelion root to help support the body's natural cleansing processes* with a combination of dandelion, traditionally used by herbalists to support liver health. Cocoa shell and Yogi’s traditional warming spice blend add rich, complex flavor. Enjoy a deliciously purposeful cup of Yogi Roasted Dandelion Spice DeTox tea to help you feel refreshed and in balance!

  • Combines rich Cocoa Shell with deliciously spiced and warming Cinnamon and Ginger
  • Caffeine-free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher
  • Gluten-free
  • No artificial flavors or sweeteners
  • Individually packaged with compostable bags
  • USDA Certified Organic
  • Non-GMO Project Verified

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.