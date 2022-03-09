Yogi Roasted Dandelion Spice DeTox tea blends roasted dandelion and dandelion root to help support the body's natural cleansing processes* with a combination of dandelion, traditionally used by herbalists to support liver health. Cocoa shell and Yogi’s traditional warming spice blend add rich, complex flavor. Enjoy a deliciously purposeful cup of Yogi Roasted Dandelion Spice DeTox tea to help you feel refreshed and in balance!

Combines rich Cocoa Shell with deliciously spiced and warming Cinnamon and Ginger

Caffeine-free

Vegan

Kosher

Gluten-free

No artificial flavors or sweeteners

Individually packaged with compostable bags

USDA Certified Organic

Non-GMO Project Verified

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.