Yogi Perfect Energy Raspberry Passion Tea Bags
Product Details
Yogi Raspberry Passion Perfect Energy tea blends naturally invigorating green tea and Assam black tea with amino acid L-Theanine to help energize your body and focus your mind*. Traditionally-used Ayurvedic herbs including sage and ashwagandha help to further support clarity of mind*, while raspberry and passion fruit add bright, fruity flavor. Sip on intriguingly delicious Yogi Raspberry Passion Perfect Energy tea whenever you're looking for the "perfect" energizing pick-me-up.
- Contains caffeine
- Vegan
- Kosher
- Gluten-free
- No artificial flavors or sweeteners
- Individually packaged with compostable bags
- Made with organic ingredients
- Non-GMO Project Verified
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Citric Acid , Organic Raspberry Flavor , Natural Passion Fruit Flavor , Natural Vanilla Flavor .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More