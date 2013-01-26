Yogi Perfect Energy Raspberry Passion Tea Bags Perspective: front
Yogi Perfect Energy Raspberry Passion Tea Bags Perspective: back
Yogi Perfect Energy Raspberry Passion Tea Bags Perspective: left
Yogi Perfect Energy Raspberry Passion Tea Bags Perspective: right
Yogi Perfect Energy Raspberry Passion Tea Bags

16 ctUPC: 0007695020352
Product Details

Yogi Raspberry Passion Perfect Energy tea blends naturally invigorating green tea and Assam black tea with amino acid L-Theanine to help energize your body and focus your mind*. Traditionally-used Ayurvedic herbs including sage and ashwagandha help to further support clarity of mind*, while raspberry and passion fruit add bright, fruity flavor. Sip on intriguingly delicious Yogi Raspberry Passion Perfect Energy tea whenever you're looking for the "perfect" energizing pick-me-up.

  • Contains caffeine
  • Vegan
  • Kosher
  • Gluten-free
  • No artificial flavors or sweeteners
  • Individually packaged with compostable bags
  • Made with organic ingredients
  • Non-GMO Project Verified

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Citric Acid , Organic Raspberry Flavor , Natural Passion Fruit Flavor , Natural Vanilla Flavor .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
