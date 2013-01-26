Yogi Raspberry Passion Perfect Energy tea blends naturally invigorating green tea and Assam black tea with amino acid L-Theanine to help energize your body and focus your mind*. Traditionally-used Ayurvedic herbs including sage and ashwagandha help to further support clarity of mind*, while raspberry and passion fruit add bright, fruity flavor. Sip on intriguingly delicious Yogi Raspberry Passion Perfect Energy tea whenever you're looking for the "perfect" energizing pick-me-up.

Contains caffeine

Vegan

Kosher

Gluten-free

No artificial flavors or sweeteners

Individually packaged with compostable bags

Made with organic ingredients

Non-GMO Project Verified

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.