Green Tea has long been recommended to support a natural path to vitality. Yogi Green Tea Pure Green Decaf tea combines a blend of carefully selected organic Green Tea leaves, and a natural decaffeination process keeps the antioxidant benefits and fragrant flavor intact. Enjoy Yogi Green Tea Pure Green Decaf tea any time of day as a delicious way to support overall health.*

CONTENTS: Decaffeinated, Vegan, Kosher, Gluten-free, No Artificial Flavors or Sweeteners, and individually packaged with compostable bags.

FLAVOR: Yogi Green Tea Pure Green Decaf is purposefully blended with the finest Organic Green Tea Leaf for a bright and refreshing blend.

BENEFITS: Naturally decaffeinated Organic Green Tea Leaf provides antioxidants to help support the body's defenses against damaging free radicals.*

ORGANIC: USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified.

