Yogi Relaxed Mind tea is a harmonious blend of Gotu Kola, an adaptogenic herb that promotes balance and helps the body adapt to stress, with Skullcap, an Ayurvedic herb used to calm and enhance awareness and meditation. Aromatic Lavender and Sage impart soothing floral notes to this earthy, herbal tea blend. Sit back and enjoy a cup of Yogi Relaxed Mind tea to bring yourself to a state of tranquility.

FLAVOR: Yogi Relaxed Mind tea combines deliciously floral Lavender with herbaceous Sage.

BENEFITS: Gotu Kola, an adaptogenic herb that promotes balance and helps the body adapt to stress, combines with Skullcap, an Ayurvedic herb used to calm and enhance awareness and meditation.

CONTENTS: Caffeine-free, Vegan, Kosher, Gluten-free, No Artificial Flavors or Sweeteners, and individually packaged with compostable bags.

ORGANIC: USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.