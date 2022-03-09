Yogi Honey Lemon Throat Comfort tea is purposefully blended with echinacea purpurea and wild cherry bark, an ingredient traditionally used by native North Americans for its soothing properties. Naturally sweet Honeybush combines with refreshing peppermint and notes of organic honey and lemon flavors. Sip Yogi Honey Lemon Throat Comfort tea for a tasty treat that helps to comfort and soothe your throat*.

Combines Honeybush leaf, licorice root, and organic honey and lemon flavors with peppermint for a naturally citrusy-sweet blend

Soothing blend includes wild cherry bark, slippery elm bark, and echinacea purpurea to help soothe your throat and support wellness*

Caffeine-free

Vegan

Kosher

Gluten-free

No artificial flavors or sweeteners

Individually packaged with compostable bags

USDA Certified Organic

Non-GMO Project Verified

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.