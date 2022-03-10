Yoplait® Original Harvest Peach Low Fat Yogurt Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Yoplait® Original Harvest Peach Low Fat Yogurt Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Yoplait® Original Harvest Peach Low Fat Yogurt Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Yoplait® Original Harvest Peach Low Fat Yogurt Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Yoplait® Original Harvest Peach Low Fat Yogurt

8 ct / 6 ozUPC: 0007047018759
Purchase Options
Located in Aisle 24

Product Details

Each Yoplait Original Harvest Peach Yogurt Cup helps you stop and enjoy the moment with every smooth and delicious bite. Delight in the perfectly sweet harvest peach flavor made with real fruit. Pack this gluten-free yogurt cup in your lunchbox or take it on the road for an on-the-go snack. Peach yogurt tastes great on its own, paired with crunchy granola or blended into a refreshing smoothie.

  • Made with Real Fruit
  • Excellent Source of Calcium and Vitamin A
  • Good Source of Vitamin D
  • Gluten Free with No Artificial Flavors or Colors From Artificial Sources
  • Kosher
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Low Fat
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 container (170g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat1.5g6%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate28g10%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar20g
Protein6g
Calcium260mg20%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium280mg6%
Vitamin A180mcg20%
Vitamin D3mcg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Cultured Grade A Reduced Fat Milk, Sugar, Peaches, Modified Corn Starch, Water. Contains 1% or less of: Corn Starch, Tricalcium Phosphate, Pectin, Natural Flavor, Annatto Extract (for color), Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin D3.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More