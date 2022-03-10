Yoplait® Original Harvest Peach Low Fat Yogurt
Product Details
Each Yoplait Original Harvest Peach Yogurt Cup helps you stop and enjoy the moment with every smooth and delicious bite. Delight in the perfectly sweet harvest peach flavor made with real fruit. Pack this gluten-free yogurt cup in your lunchbox or take it on the road for an on-the-go snack. Peach yogurt tastes great on its own, paired with crunchy granola or blended into a refreshing smoothie.
- Made with Real Fruit
- Excellent Source of Calcium and Vitamin A
- Good Source of Vitamin D
- Gluten Free with No Artificial Flavors or Colors From Artificial Sources
- Kosher
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Cultured Grade A Reduced Fat Milk, Sugar, Peaches, Modified Corn Starch, Water. Contains 1% or less of: Corn Starch, Tricalcium Phosphate, Pectin, Natural Flavor, Annatto Extract (for color), Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin D3.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
