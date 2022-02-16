Hover to Zoom
Yucatan Gluten Free Mild Guacamole
8 ozUPC: 0076711931839
Product Details
For guacamole lovers.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoon (30 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D2mcg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Haas Avocado, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Garlic, Ascorbic Acid (Added To Maintain Freshness), Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid (Added To Maintain Freshness
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
