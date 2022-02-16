Yucatan Supremely Spicy Guacamole Perspective: front
Yucatan Supremely Spicy Guacamole Perspective: back
Yucatan Supremely Spicy Guacamole

8 ozUPC: 0076711955839
For guacamole lovers who like a little more gusto, our Spicy Guacamole is a fiesta of flavor in every scoop. Packed with five whole golden-ripe Hass avocados in every pound, Yucatan Spicy Guacamole is made with an irresistible mix of zesty jalapeño peppers for a guacamole so good you'd better buy extra chips.

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
7.0 Approximately servings per container
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber2Grams Per Cubic Centimetre8%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hass Avocado, Jalapeno pepper (jalapeno pepper, water, vinegar, salt), Green Habanero pepper (green habanero pepper, salt, vinegar), Salt, Sugar, Contains 1% or less of: *Onion, *Garlic, *Red Bell Pepper, Ascorbic acid (to maintain freshness), Citric acid (to maintain freshness), *Jalapeno, *Cilantro, Xanthan Gum. *Dehydrated

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible