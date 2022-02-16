Ingredients

Hass Avocado, Jalapeno pepper (jalapeno pepper, water, vinegar, salt), Green Habanero pepper (green habanero pepper, salt, vinegar), Salt, Sugar, Contains 1% or less of: *Onion, *Garlic, *Red Bell Pepper, Ascorbic acid (to maintain freshness), Citric acid (to maintain freshness), *Jalapeno, *Cilantro, Xanthan Gum. *Dehydrated

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

