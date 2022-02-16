Yucatan Supremely Spicy Guacamole
Product Details
For guacamole lovers who like a little more gusto, our Spicy Guacamole is a fiesta of flavor in every scoop. Packed with five whole golden-ripe Hass avocados in every pound, Yucatan Spicy Guacamole is made with an irresistible mix of zesty jalapeño peppers for a guacamole so good you'd better buy extra chips.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Hass Avocado, Jalapeno pepper (jalapeno pepper, water, vinegar, salt), Green Habanero pepper (green habanero pepper, salt, vinegar), Salt, Sugar, Contains 1% or less of: *Onion, *Garlic, *Red Bell Pepper, Ascorbic acid (to maintain freshness), Citric acid (to maintain freshness), *Jalapeno, *Cilantro, Xanthan Gum. *Dehydrated
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
