Yuengling Light Lager
Product Details
Full-flavored light beer. An exceptional brew that appeals to consumers who don't want to sacrifice character for a low-calorie light beer. Masterfully developed to maintain the full flavor profile akin to our flagship Lager brand, but has only 99 calories per 12 oz. serving. Skillfully pairing a caramel malt flavor and mild hop character creates a beautifully rich-colored beer with deep amber highlights that finishes smooth and clean.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Caramel Malts , Cascade , Cluster Hops , Corn Grits .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
