Yuengling Light Lager

12 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0008992423040
Product Details

Full-flavored light beer. An exceptional brew that appeals to consumers who don't want to sacrifice character for a low-calorie light beer. Masterfully developed to maintain the full flavor profile akin to our flagship Lager brand, but has only 99 calories per 12 oz. serving. Skillfully pairing a caramel malt flavor and mild hop character creates a beautifully rich-colored beer with deep amber highlights that finishes smooth and clean.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories128
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1.4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Caramel Malts , Cascade , Cluster Hops , Corn Grits .

Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
