Full-flavored light beer. An exceptional brew that appeals to consumers who don't want to sacrifice character for a low-calorie light beer. Masterfully developed to maintain the full flavor profile akin to our flagship Lager brand, but has only 99 calories per 12 oz. serving. Skillfully pairing a caramel malt flavor and mild hop character creates a beautifully rich-colored beer with deep amber highlights that finishes smooth and clean.