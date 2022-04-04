Yuengling® Traditional Lager
Iconic American Lager. Famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character. Born from a historic recipe that was resurrected in 1987.
Caramel Malt , Cascade Hops . and , Cluster Hops , Corn Grits .
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
