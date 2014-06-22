Yum Earth Organic Favorites Hard Candies Perspective: front
Yum Earth Organic Favorites Hard Candies

13 ozUPC: 0089014600165
Product Details

Individually wrapped organic hard candies.

  • Six Flavors:
    • Pomegranate Pucker
    • Perfectly Peach
    • Very Very Cherry
    • Mango Tango
    • Strawberry Smash
    • Wet-Face Watermelon
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan
  • Naturally Flavored
  • No Synthetic Colors
  • Made with Real Fruit Juice

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
21.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar16g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Organic Dried Cane Sugar , Organic Rice Syrup , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Black Carrot Juice From Concentrate , Black Currant Juice from Concentrate , Turmeric , Organic Annatto .

Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.