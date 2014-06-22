Hover to Zoom
Yum Earth Organic Favorites Hard Candies
13 ozUPC: 0089014600165
Product Details
Individually wrapped organic hard candies.
- Six Flavors:
- Pomegranate Pucker
- Perfectly Peach
- Very Very Cherry
- Mango Tango
- Strawberry Smash
- Wet-Face Watermelon
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Naturally Flavored
- No Synthetic Colors
- Made with Real Fruit Juice
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
21.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar16g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Organic Dried Cane Sugar , Organic Rice Syrup , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Black Carrot Juice From Concentrate , Black Currant Juice from Concentrate , Turmeric , Organic Annatto .
Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
