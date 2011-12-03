Yum Earth Organics Wild Peppermint Hard Candies Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Yum Earth Organics Wild Peppermint Hard Candies

3.3 ozUPC: 0089014600150
Purchase Options

Product Details

We are two foodies on a quest to create healthy gourmet sweets, the same dads who make the world famous YumEarth organic lollipops, gummy bears and fruit snacks. We love dreaming up treats and making them burst with yum.

  • Flavored & Colored with Real Fruit Juice
  • No High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Made with No Soy, No Egg, No Dairy
  • Made in a Peanut-Free Facility
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • No Peanuts or Tree-Nuts
  • Gluten & Dairy Free
  • USDA Organic
  • Vegan, Kosher

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Evaporated Cane Juice , Organic Tapioca Syrup , Non-GMO Citric Acid , Organic & Natural Flavors ( May Contain : Mango , Lemon Oil , Mint , Pomegranate , Watermelon ) , Natural Colors ( May Contain : Purple Carrots , Red Cabbage ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More