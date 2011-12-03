Yum Earth Organics Wild Peppermint Hard Candies
Product Details
We are two foodies on a quest to create healthy gourmet sweets, the same dads who make the world famous YumEarth organic lollipops, gummy bears and fruit snacks. We love dreaming up treats and making them burst with yum.
- Flavored & Colored with Real Fruit Juice
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Made with No Soy, No Egg, No Dairy
- Made in a Peanut-Free Facility
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- No Peanuts or Tree-Nuts
- Gluten & Dairy Free
- USDA Organic
- Vegan, Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Evaporated Cane Juice , Organic Tapioca Syrup , Non-GMO Citric Acid , Organic & Natural Flavors ( May Contain : Mango , Lemon Oil , Mint , Pomegranate , Watermelon ) , Natural Colors ( May Contain : Purple Carrots , Red Cabbage ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
