Ingredients

Organic Evaporated Cane Juice , Organic Tapioca Syrup , Non-GMO Citric Acid , Organic & Natural Flavors ( May Contain : Mango , Lemon Oil , Mint , Pomegranate , Watermelon ) , Natural Colors ( May Contain : Purple Carrots , Red Cabbage ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible